How A Cycling Speed Record Was Nearly Set With a Porsche 935 Turbo

What's the fastest speed you've ever been on a bicycle? Professional cyclists using dedicated race bikes rarely exceed 25 mph, and reaching 30 mph or more with the aid of a steep hill is a good way to get acquainted with road rash (speaking from experience). How about 149 mph though? In 1978, a track cyclist named Jean-Claude Rude almost reached this speed, while riding in the slip stream of a Porsche 935 Turbo race car. Porsche retold this story in a press release Tuesday.

This strange and incredibly dangerous record attempt was inspired by similar records in the early 1960s and ‘70s, beginning with José Meiffret breaking the 200 kph (124 mph) barrier while riding behind a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and then by Dr. Allan Abbott reaching 139 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats behind a 1955 Chevrolet. Rude set his sights on the 240 kph (149 mph) target, and recruited three-time overall 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Henri Pescarolo to help him achieve this record.