Chevrolet Is Offering Big Discounts to People Who Own Cars from Every Asian Brand in America

Last month, we here at The Drive highlighted Chevrolet's attempts at pulling buyers away from performance rivals by knocking up to $15,000 off the price of a brand-new Corvette. But now the automaker has a different enemy in its sights; Chevy, as it turns out is offering a substantial discount to owners of every Asian car brand in America.

Appropriately known as "conquest cash" in the sales business, the $2,500 incentive is available for buyers who own a Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai, Kia, Scion, Suzuki, Isuzu, or Daewoo. (Yes, Daewoo.) The only catch is that the car must be from model year 1999 or newer.

While $2,500 might not sound like a whole lot, it can be applied to any car or truck (base models excluded) and stacked on other available discounts, including the substantial Flex Cash program that provided the bulk of the big Corvette price cut in February. And you don't even have to trade in your qualifying vehicle, according to Cars Direct.

As GM Authority points out, the Asian car discount also helps bring the price of a new Chevrolet Sonic down to under $12,000, making it one of the cheapest new cars on sale today.

Sales across the industry have plateaued or fallen this year, so it's no surprise that Chevy would take such an aggressive approach in targeting its Japanese and Korean rivals. The automaker is also offering a slightly-less-sweet discount for owners of a whole host of other brands, including all domestic manufacturers, supercar makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini, and discontinued oddballs like Fisker, Panoz, and Saab.