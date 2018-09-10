Moto2 Rider Attempts to Pull Opponent's Brake Lever Mid-Race, Gets Banned

The antics have provoked a widespread response from the racing community, even prompting MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow to call for a lifetime ban from competition.

"He should never compete on a motorcycle again," said the British rider. "You can't do this to another motorcycle racer. We are risking our lives enough."

An announcement from MotoGP officials reads:

"At Misano, Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was shown the Black Flag and disqualified from the Moto2 race for irresponsible riding after an incident between the Italian and compatriot Stefano Manzi (Forward Racing Team)."

"The FIM MotoGP stewards decided to suspend Fenati from the next two Grands Prix following the offense, deemed serious," the statement continued. "The penalty applies to the rider only, not the team - leaving the door open for a replacement to race."