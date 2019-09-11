Best Portable Garages: An Instant Shelter for Your Vehicle

A portable garage is a structure that provides a ceiling, and walls in some cases, for your vehicle and garage supplies. It’s like extra storage space and shelter for anything you want to protect from the elements. Check out our buying guide if you are looking for a portable garage to protect your classic car or to use as extra shelter for outdoor events.

Affordable. Easy to assemble. Rust-resistant. UV treated for durability. Suitable for a variety of applications. Holds up well against moderately windy weather. Protects your property from rain and snowfall.

A simple and affordable tent that’s great for any situation where you need to keep out of the sun.

Doesn’t come with cables to hold the structure. May blow away if not tied down.

Benefits of a Portable Garage Shelter. Portable garages provide shelter for your valuable property. If you don’t have a garage or are camping outdoors, you could house your equipment in the structure and protect it from outdoor elements.

Portable garages provide shelter for your valuable property. If you don’t have a garage or are camping outdoors, you could house your equipment in the structure and protect it from outdoor elements. Durability. Cars, motorcycles, bicycles, ATVs, and any other power-driven equipment last longer if they are protected from the rain, sun, and snow. The portable garage will also protect the equipment from dust and debris, which can lead to faster wear.

Cars, motorcycles, bicycles, ATVs, and any other power-driven equipment last longer if they are protected from the rain, sun, and snow. The portable garage will also protect the equipment from dust and debris, which can lead to faster wear. Keep your vehicle cool. You know how hot and stuffy it feels to get into a car that’s been left out in the sun for too long. A portable garage shelter is an easy solution to the problem, and it can keep your vehicle cool.

You know how hot and stuffy it feels to get into a car that’s been left out in the sun for too long. A portable garage shelter is an easy solution to the problem, and it can keep your vehicle cool. Protect your animals. Portable garages can also be used to house farm animals and pets. It will protect your animals from cold nights and rain. It can also act as a central location where you can feed and clean the animals. Types of Portable Garages Canopy These are the most popular and affordable forms of garages, and they feature a single overhead canopy supported with poles. Canopy garages protect your vehicle from the sun, light rain showers, and falling branches. However, they don't offer protection from wind, dust, and heavy rain. Also, your vehicle won't be protected from vandalism. Full Enclosure Most full-enclosure garages are typically made of canvas that covers the top, front, back, and sides. They offer better all-weather protection, and the structure often comes with zips to fully cover the vehicle inside. Full-enclosure units are great for permanent storage but aren't as portable as canopy garages. Top Brands King Canopy King Canopy is a North Carolina-based manufacturing company that started back in 1940 as a family business. The company makes some of the best outdoor covers, canopies, and cabanas. King Canopy products have a high-quality construction that can be used as garages, patios, and greenhouses. Check out the King Canopy Hercules, which is one of its best portable carports. ShelterLogic ShelterLogic is an industry leader in the design of high-quality outdoor equipment. This Connecticut-based company was founded in 1991 and currently has more than 25,000 products in its global network. Some of its top products include outdoor sheds, garages, beach umbrellas, camping cots, camping tables, and outdoor furniture. Some of its best car tent garages are the ShelterLogic Shed-In-A-Box and ShelterLogic MaxAP Carport Canopy. Quictent Quictent is a U.K.-based company that started early in the 2000s as an outdoor equipment manufacturer. The company prides itself in producing affordable and high-quality products, and that's why they have a large customer base in the United Kingdom and the United States. Some of its products include pop-up gazebos, greenhouses, camping tents, sheds, and garages. Consider trying out the Quictent Heavy-Duty Carport Car Shelter, which is one of its heavy-duty portable garages. Portable Garage Pricing Under $150: Most portable garages within this price range are canopy tents, which are not fully enclosed and are typically attached to a house. The majority of the units are big enough to house a truck. However, most of these units share a common flaw in that they aren't weatherproof or very durable.

Most portable garages within this price range are canopy tents, which are not fully enclosed and are typically attached to a house. The majority of the units are big enough to house a truck. However, most of these units share a common flaw in that they aren't weatherproof or very durable. $150 to $300: If you pay this much for a car tent, expect to get a durable product that forms a somewhat permanent storage facility for your car and equipment. At this price point, you will find party tents, carports, and fully enclosed shelters that provide perfect storage and sufficient shading for your car. Also, some units may have a solid footpad foundation underneath the tent for enhanced comfort when working inside.

If you pay this much for a car tent, expect to get a durable product that forms a somewhat permanent storage facility for your car and equipment. At this price point, you will find party tents, carports, and fully enclosed shelters that provide perfect storage and sufficient shading for your car. Also, some units may have a solid footpad foundation underneath the tent for enhanced comfort when working inside. $300 and up: Most of the products within this price range will give you everything you need to keep your vehicle safe and well-protected from the harsh elements. The garages have durable structures and enough room to fit at least two vehicles. They are also elegant enough to be used for other outdoor activities, such as outdoor dining. Key Features Construction Material Covers or tarps made from polyethylene and polyurethane are the best since the materials are durable, weatherproof, and fade-resistant if UV-treated. Polyester is an affordable but less durable material. Steel is the best for the stands, and you should ideally buy a unit with a powder-coated stand. It's more resistant to rust and corrosion. Size The size you choose will depend on the type of equipment you intend to fit into the structure. You obviously don’t need a big unit if you only intend to store a motorcycle. However, you should note that the larger the unit, the less portable it will be. Other Considerations Environmental Conditions: Portable garages are designed to accommodate certain types of weather. For example, some portable garages can handle a huge snow load, while others will crumble under the weight. Consider the weather conditions in the area you live in and shop accordingly.

Portable garages are designed to accommodate certain types of weather. For example, some portable garages can handle a huge snow load, while others will crumble under the weight. Consider the weather conditions in the area you live in and shop accordingly. Durability: Look for a strong structure that can offer years of service without wearing out. This can include water and UV-resistant ceiling and walls and strong, rust-resistant metal frames that can hold the structure in an upright and steady position. Best Portable Garage Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Portable Garage Overall: King Canopy Hercules

The King Canopy Hercules has an excellent and sturdy design with a roof, four walls, and PVC transparent windows on two of the walls. The unit has eight sturdy steel frames with a 2-inch-thick diameter, and each frame is powder coated against rust and corrosion. The structure features a heavy-duty white polyethylene cover, which is also powder treated against water and UV rays. The tarp is sturdy enough to withstand huge snow loads and fits well on the steel frames. King Canopy provides an anchoring system for the garage to increase its resistance to strong winds. The bottom of each shaft has holes for inserting stakes to keep the structure tethered to the ground. The unit is large enough to provide ample parking space for a large vehicle, and its window design is great for outdoor events. Additionally, the unit’s easy assembly makes it the best portable shelter for camping. However, if you reside in an area that experiences frequent rainstorms, this may not be the product for you. The canopy may blow away in a rainstorm, and in that situation the frames may bend if they are tied down to the ground. Also, this model doesn’t include cables or straps to hold the tarp on the structure. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Portable Garage: Caravan Canopy Sports

The Caravan Canopy sport is an affordable, steady, and spacious tent measuring 10 x 10 feet and a peak height of 7 feet. The unit is good for keeping objects protected from hot, windy, or rainy weather. It can be paired with the brand’s four polytaffetta walls with steel metal frames that are powder coated for enhanced corrosion resistance. The walls must be purchased separately. The steel frames feature a compression lock that grounds the garage on soft ground and also increases the strength of the structure. This tent has a canopy top, which is durable, waterproof, heat-sealed, and UV treated. The cover is white to help bounce off UV rays and to keep the tent illuminated. One of the walls has a zipper in the middle for easy entry. It will take you around 30 minutes to assemble the unit, and it’s big enough to fit a standard passenger car, a boat, or a two-wheeler. It can also be used to provide a shed at a special event for outdoor dining. One downside is you need to purchase the sides separately. Also, the tent cover is made from thin fabric that rips easily, and it has fragile tube frames that may bend in heavy winds. Moreover, if you get a defective product, or it comes with a missing piece, you may have a hard time getting in touch with the manufacturer for a refund. Generally, the unit shouldn’t be used as a permanent fixture because it’s limited in its service life. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Portable Garage Honorable Mention: ShelterLogic Shed-In-A-Box

