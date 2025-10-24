You Can Now Recreate F1’s 2025 Full Driver Lineup With Hot Wheels New 1:64 Cars

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’ve said it over and over again; back in the day, there were no Formula 1 toys, Formula 1 KFC meals, or Formula 1 Hollywood movies. Being an F1 fan in the U.S. was like following a sport that practically didn’t exist. It’s pretty different nowadays. Thanks to Hot Wheels, you can head to your local store and find the complete 2025 F1 driver lineup in 1:64 scale. And unlike before, even Ferrari and Aston Martin are making an appearance.

Back in January, we let you know that F1 Hot Wheels were finally here for you to collect, as long as you were not a Ferrari or Aston fan. That’s changed now, and while Mattel didn’t elaborate, it’s safe to assume that it was a licensing deal that held things back a bit. After all, it had been over a decade since the last licensed Ferrari Hot Wheels, but that changed in April when a few production Ferrari sets rolled out. So it makes sense that the deal has now expanded to its F1 car too.

Despite these being 1:64 scale, it’s easy to make out the 2025 driver helmet designs and pick out your favorite racer from the store rack—or, you can just buy them all, which is likely what I will do. I sure hope my wife doesn’t read this. The collection will arrive in stores in December, so hey, it’s probably a good idea to gift these to yourself or your F1-loving friends for the holidays.

According to Mattel, these will be sold at five different price points: The Premium Series, which features more detail and various materials, will cost $8 apiece. The Singles will cost $1.25 apiece, and will also be offered in five-packs for $6.25 and in 10-packs for $13.99.

Happy shopping.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com