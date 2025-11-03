Could Two Mandatory Pit Stops Make F1 More Exciting?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Over the weekend, several outlets confirmed that FIA officials will discuss the idea of mandating two pit stops during every F1 race at this week’s Sporting Advisory Committee and the Formula 1 Commission meeting. The idea follows in the footsteps of a rule applied at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, where all drivers had to stop at least twice. It appears that, if the details can be ironed out in time, it could take effect for the 2026 season.

As PlanetF1 explains, the rule—like many others throughout F1 history—aims to make things more exciting on track by forcing teams to explore all three tire compounds available that specific weekend. Cars would start the race with Compound A and subsequently swap into Compound B during the first pit stop, and Compound C on their last one. This would eliminate what we’ve seen so much of in recent years: one-stop strategies.

Theoretically, there’s nothing wrong with a one-stop strategy, as it allows teams to maximize their time competing on the racing surface rather than wasting valuable time cruising into the pit lane, stopping for service, and then resuming the slow drive until they reach the pit exit. Additionally, this strategy currently works well because teams are only required to use two tire compounds, rather than three.

In the past, drivers have expressed support for a two-pit-stop rule, including Max Verstappen, who recently shared that forcing two pit stops instead of offering an additional tire compound to the teams would “be better.” However, one argument is that teams will constantly adjust to the rules to optimize performance. Therefore, the result will ultimately be the same, regardless of whether one, two, or three pit stops are mandated. Teams opt for one pit stop now because that delivers the best performance on track. With every team chasing the same goal, it results in nearly identical strategies and tire rotations. In theory, if you mandate two pit stops, teams would likely adopt almost identical strategies, and not much would change.

Pirelli boss Mario Isola told Motorsport.com that while they’re “trying to do something good for the show,” there’s a good chance that all teams will essentially mirror each other’s approach to the new rules.

“Yes, we spoke about this several times,” Isola told Motorsport. “I remember that last time we had some simulations from the teams. We had a chat with the other stakeholders, with the FIA, F1, and the teams, and said, okay, if we select these three compounds for event A, B, C, D, E, what is the predicted strategy for you? We asked the teams to make those simulations and come back to us – not making this public, but only providing the information to us.

“What we [realized] is that the majority of the teams were converging on the same strategy, because you have a soft that is able to run five laps, a medium that is good for 20 laps, and a hard that can go longer. They were basically replicating the same strategy. So, when you put more constraints, the risk is that everyone is going in the same direction,” he added.

I believe that even if strategies are mostly the same, introducing a higher number of pit stops certainly increases the possibility of a shake-up over the race distance. As we’ve seen this year, McLaren has struggled to execute their pit stops effectively, ultimately ruining several races for both of their drivers, most notably Oscar Piastri, when he was forced to pay for a mistake he did not make in Monza. Ferrari has done the same on and off throughout the season, and these instances increase as you look down the field.

Mercedes’ George Russell shared his take on the matter, adding that any artificial change implemented for the sake of enhancing the show runs the risk of never pleasing anyone.

“I think Pirelli gets a hard time no matter what,” Russell told the outlet. “If there’s lots of tyre degradation, people say it’s not real and drivers can’t push. When there’s no tyre degradation, we say it’s a boring race. So realistically, you want a tyre that you can push full gas, but that doesn’t go the whole race. If you could choose, you’d want a tyre that you can go flat out on, but after 15 laps it falls off a cliff.”

Do you think two mandatory pit stops would make F1 more exciting, or would it roughly keep things the same?

