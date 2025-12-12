Honda’s F1 Engine for 2026 Sounds Phenomenal

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Honda released the first sound bite of its 2026 Formula 1 engine, which will power the Aston Martin F1 cars of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll next season. This marks a big milestone for the Japanese automaker’s racing division, HRC, which has been working tirelessly on the new power unit rules package set by the FIA.

The clip was shared on Aston’s social media pages, as well as Honda’s, of course. However, no other info was provided besides the audio and the matching graphic, which highlights the 1.6-liter’s mind-blowingly quick revs—especially during downshifts.

Happy listening.

