Honda Will Sell You Parts From One of Ayrton Senna’s F1 Engines

Formula 1 and IndyCar collectors, you might want to sit down so you don’t faint from this news. The Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) will soon start selling its historic racing memorabilia, rare artifacts (calling Dr. Jones), and even parts from legendary F1 cars. HRC’s newly founded memorabilia business will figuratively open its doors at Monterey Car Week in August, where it will hold its first-ever auction.

The inaugural HRC auction will, of course, start with a bang. Up for auction in Monterey will be parts from the very V10s used in Ayrton Senna’s and Gerhard Berger’s F1 cars during the 1990 season. The original RA100E engine was stripped down and disassembled by its original engine builders, and its internals will be sold in display cases along with certificates of authenticity, so you can prove to your partner you didn’t drop a fortune on junkyard parts. You’ll be able to buy pistons, camshafts, connecting rods, and cam covers, among other parts.

Honda won’t only sell you F1 memorabilia, though, nor will it only sell you modern gear. Some of the parts will be from MotoGP bikes that raced in the Isle of Man in the 1950s, or race cars from the 1960s. And while many of those machines are on display in galleries at Japan’s Motegi and Suzuka circuits, they’ll continue to be maintained with period-correct spare parts. So don’t worry—if you buy something that used to be in a vintage race car, you won’t be ruining an exhibit.

“We aim to make this a valuable business that allows fans who love F1, MotoGP, and various other races to share in the history of Honda’s challenges in racing since the 1950s,” said HRC President Koji Watanabe. “Including our fans to own a part of Honda’s racing history is not intended to be a one-time endeavor, but rather a continuous business that we will nurture and grow.”

I’m sure these parts won’t be cheap, so the average Honda racing fan might not be able to afford a piston from Senna’s F1 car, or a signed MotoGP bike’s fuel tank. Still, it’s cool to know that Honda’s making these pieces of history available for those who value them. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a kidney to sell and some space in my garage to make.

