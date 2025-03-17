What Car Looks Best in Green?

Green is making a comeback, and I’m so here for it. For the past two decades or so, colors have been fading from the automotive marketplace. Green has faded more than others, though—somehow even more so than brown. It’s a shame because green cars are the best, and I’ll hear no argument of the contrary. Since today is Saint Patrick’s Day, I raise the question: Which car looks best in green?

Obviously, not all greens are created equal and something that looks great in, say, British Racing Green, might be terrible in Lamborghini’s Verdi Mantis. On the flip side, most Lambos look sensational in such a vibrant, eye-searing hue, but something darker and woodsier wouldn’t fit. So to keep this fair, let’s use each car’s optimal green shade for comparison’s sake.

Mazda

There are more than a few cars that just look right in green and, unsurprisingly, many of them come from Britain. Pretty much every Jaguar works in green, especially classic ones. But even more modern, Ian Callum-penned Jags, like the XK coupe, F-Type, and even the F-Pace SUV are all killer in darker shades.

But that doesn’t mean the answer has to be British. One of my favorite modern green cars is the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, with its Verdi Fangio option. It’s a gorgeous color that ranges from dark to vibrant, depending on the ambient light, and it beautifully suits the Giulia’s rounded curves. Another potentially oddball choice of mine is the C7 Corvette in Lime Rock Green. It’s the color of a vintage British sports car, set to an American muscle soundtrack. The NA- and NB-generation Mazda Miatas are also delightful in British Racing Green, likely because they’re the modern interpretations of what great British sports cars are supposed to be.

Alfa Romeo

Supercars are fine candidates, too. Anything from McLaren, Lamborghini, or even Ferrari has dozens of color options, and there are always a few decent green ones in there.

I think my favorite green might be a more boring answer than everyone else’s, though—L322-generation Range Rover in Epsom Green. Not only do I adore the L322’s design in general, but that color option takes it to a different level. It simultaneously looks elegant and rugged, like it could shuttle the Queen around and do some serious off-roading through mud and muck on the same day. While it’s almost impossible to pick the best green car, that Range Rover would be my choice. What’s yours?

JLR

