Happy Valentine’s Day to This Guy Who Just ‘Married’ His 1971 Ford Falcon

We’ve seen our share of car-themed weddings, including vows exchanged during hot laps and even one ceremony where a couple brought their Nissans along for the photo shoot. But a wedding where the car is one of the betrothed? Admittedly, that’s a new one. A Queensland, Australia man described as “Brisbane’s biggest car lover” celebrated Valentine’s Day this year by “marrying” his 1971 Ford Falcon. Ismet “Giz” (soft ‘g’) Vojic is a husband of 30 years and father to two children, but that didn’t stop him from entering into the (non-binding) union with his blue sedan.

The nuptials were coordinated by local radio station Triple M Brisbane’s morning show, “Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan,” with Greg “Marto” Martin presiding over the ceremony. The Falcon rolled down the aisle (veil and all) and the vows were thick with automotive puns (“keeping the spark alive” and “jump-start” show up in the same sentence).

“I can share him, as long as she stays down the shed,” Vojic’s wife told 9 News Australia.

According to radioinfo.com.au, Vojic’s “obsession” led him to owning three cars. Now, I don’t know about you, but I’ve owned more than three cars simultaneously at more than one point in my life, and never has it occurred to me to marry any of them—not even the Miata that my ex-wife not-so-jokingly referred to as “the other woman.”

Still, I can appreciate Vojic’s commitment to the bit. Presumably, there’s more to this story, but since we’re not fans of “Breakfast with Marto, Margaux & Dan,” we’ll just have to view this in-joke from the outside.

9 News Australia via YouTube

Meanwhile, if you watch ’til the end, you’ll notice this peculiar crasher. Despite the automotive backdrop, a screaming-red Supra doesn’t really seem to fit the theme. If you look carefully, though, you’ll notice the SuperCheap Auto sponsor decal high on the hood, matching Vojic’s suit. Never change, brand placement. Never change.

