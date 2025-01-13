Ferrari Purosangue Lookalike Is a Toyota Crown SUV With a Body Kit

The Toyota Crown Sport may not pack the punch of a high-dollar performance SUV, but that doesn’t mean it can’t look like one. That’s the attitude on display from Japan’s Aero Over, which is working on an Italian tune-up of a very different sort for the five-door version of Toyota’s hybridized executive car. This mockup may challenge the “Puro” in “Purosangue,” but I must admit, it looks pretty slick.

Despite attempting to imitate a fairly lofty target, this Aero Over body and decal kit scores with subtlety. Let’s face it; even some of the most expensive custom kits out there tend to err on the side of extra. Take Brabus, for example. Or perhaps for something a bit more on-the-nose, how about Mansory? You say many things about either tuner, but in no case could you accuse either of not trying hard enough.

But this? Well, I hesitate to use the word “elegant” to describe anything with that many LED lights stacked one atop the other out front, but it’s clean. The new front splitter makes the faux grille even larger, making it look like it can ingest more air. Out back, there are now four exhaust outlets and a new bumper to accommodate them. More air in, more air out, right? It’s a look.

Accompanying the exhaust is a set of custom wheels that certainly won’t be mistaken for those found on Ferrari’s SUV, but were obviously inspired by them. The yellow on the calipers matches nicely with the Ferrari-inspired yellow on the “Aero Over” decals found on the exterior.

Setting aside the Ferrari angle entirely, this thing just looks good. I could maybe do without the larger front grille, but without getting too hair-splitty, I’m inclined to say this is a healthy improvement over the original. And dare I say it, maybe even better looking than the car that inspired it?