NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Wants in on ‘Days of Thunder’ Sequel

Count racing personalities among those who want to see a sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1990 racing feature Days of Thunder—well, one of them, at least. NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon told media at the Daytona 500 this weekend that not only is he in favor of reviving the franchise, but he’s prepared to be involved in the project.

“I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about it because I want him to do the project,” Gordon told the Associated Press. “We want to be a part of it if it were to happen.”

Cruise has been pushing for a return to the franchise that follows the same basic formula as Top Gun: Maverick. While Days of Thunder may not be as critically well-regarded as the original Top Gun, its status as a cult film among racing fans has kept it relevant far beyond its original context. After all, if we’d never gotten Days of Thunder, it’s highly unlikely that we would have gotten the comedic masterpiece that is Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

And without Talladega Nights, where would Kevin Harvick live?

“We’ll see what happens,” Gordon told the Associated Press. “If that doesn’t happen, I feel pretty confident there’s a project out there that will get NASCAR back on the big screen, if not just a really cool docuseries or something beyond even what we’re already seeing right now.”

Like IndyCar, NASCAR has already dangled its feet in the documentary pool following the success of Formula 1’s “Drive to Survive” series.

While Gordon’s support is certainly encouraging, it was not accompanied by anything official from either Cruise himself or Paramount, which owns the rights to both Days of Thunder and Top Gun. When we last checked in, the sequel was still a mere idea with no budget, no director, and no script.

