VW Is Killing US ID 4 Production to Focus on the Big, Gas-Powered Atlas Instead

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Volkswagen has decided to stop building its ID 4 electric SUV at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant and divert resources to the new Atlas, the automaker announced Thursday.

Volkswagen’s justification for this move is to “shift [the Chattanooga plant’s] primary focus to higher‑volume models that support sustained growth in North America,” per a news release. The Atlas is the brand’s second best-selling nameplate in the U.S., behind the smaller Tiguan.

ID 4 production is set to wind down within days of this announcement, or it may have already; VW quoted a “mid-April” timetable.

It’s important to highlight that this shouldn’t be confused with the end of ID 4 sales in the states; the automaker said that current inventory will continue to be sold, and “a future version of the ID 4 is currently planned for the North American market” with details to be shared “at a later date.” Whether that will be an updated take on the existing model or a next-generation ID 4 remains to be seen. At this time, VW could not confirm whether there would be a 2027 model year ID 4 available in the U.S.

The whole situation is somewhat reminiscent of the ID Buzz skipping a model year in the U.S., although the key difference is that the electric van was never built locally. The ID 4 is, or, rather, was. The company added that it is “exploring pathways to introduce an additional vehicle intended specifically to meet U.S. consumer needs and in line with the new focus on high-volume vehicles.” Again, no idea if that mystery vehicle will be electric, a hybrid, or fully gas-powered.

VW pulled the covers off the 2027 Atlas last week in New York. Built on a new platform and offering three rows of seating with an updated engine (a hybrid variant is said to be coming later), it’s clear that Volkswagen is chasing North American growth, and it doesn’t believe the ID 4 can deliver that. Or, more likely, that the market is ready for it to.

Got a tip? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com