This Georgia Estate Comes With Its Own Go-Kart Track for $11.5 Million

Got gasoline in your veins and $12 million or so burning a hole in your pocket? If you want to roll up your sleeves and put in some work maintaining a Hampton, Georgia, horse farm with outbuildings aplenty, look no further. We’ve seen our share of fancy car-holes around here, but any time a property offers dedicated tarmac for horsepower-based shenanigans, we take notice.

This time around, we’ve got a listing that is billed as a 357-acre private estate, but after browsing the listing photos, I’m left with the impression that it was maintained as a business retreat more so than a private residence. The abundant directional signage alone suggests that the property regularly hosted outsiders, and if you look at the east entrance on Google Street View, it still has signage for “Longwate Farms.”

Between the 20,000-square-foot log house (cleverly dubbed the Loghouse) and the finished space included in the various satellite buildings, the listing claims a total of 30,000 inhabitable square feet. The Loghouse goes hard on the modern log cabin aesthetic and boasts a massive attached carport. It also has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a massive custom kitchen, a 12-seat theater with “rumble” seats, a gym, and a sauna.

OK, so there’s no built-in car wash, but the attached garage visible in photos can hold cars two deep, fitting six or more within its confines. And if parking is your priority, well, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Mosey on over to the go-kart track and you’ll find another metal barn that could easily swallow a pretty hardcore car collection. If that’s not enough, there are three more equipment sheds nearby to house the property’s maintenance equipment, and they each have some room to spare. The track itself is essentially a skidpad with modular barriers, allowing the buyer to configure (or expand) the setup to their heart’s content.

Still not enough? There’s always the Chickenhouse. The listing says this is set up to serve as a bunk house (with five additional bedrooms) and offers two enclosed vehicle bays and two open bays for RV storage. There are also multiple RV pads and hookup sites scattered all over the property, just in case you’re less concerned with parking vehicles than living in one.

Do you have loved ones who want nothing to do with your gearhead habits? Fear not, this spot’s got you covered. Between the Smokehouse entertainment venue (with its own stage and seating for 24) and the horse barn, there’s plenty of space for activities, and there’s existing fenced space to let your four-legged friends run amok, whether you’re talking about man’s best friend or something of the equine persuasion.

