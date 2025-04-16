2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Makes the Quirkiest Modern Compact Even Funkier

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Kia K4 is plenty of sedan for a very reasonable price, with thoughtful and unique design inside and out. But if the four-door K4 wasn’t already quirky enough for you, Kia’s been planning to one-up itself with the eventual launch of the hatchback model. That long-roof K4 is finally emerging for the first time in the States at this week’s New York Auto Show.

On one hand, the K4 Hatchback is exactly what you’d expect: The same pointy sedan that’s been roaming our roads for the better part of a year now, with a different rear end. Mechanically, nothing’s changed. Buyers can choose a base 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque coupled with a CVT, or a turbocharged 1.6-liter making 190 hp and 195 lb-ft mated to an eight-speed auto. As with the sedan, Kia is advertising GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models that will swap out the car’s standard torsion-beam rear axle for an improved multi-link rear suspension.

The story is truly that fifth door, though the designers didn’t just fill in the empty space between the C-pillar and the bumper and call it a day. You may be surprised to know that the K4 Hatchback is shorter than the sedan by about 11 inches. That’s a little hard to tell in the pictures Kia has issued because the company didn’t include a straight-up profile shot. However, if you look closely at the space between the fuel door and the outer edge of the rear taillight and at the bottom of the rear bumper behind where the wheel arch terminates, you can kind of spot the difference. The hatch is certainly stubbier.

The Kia K4 sedan, for comparison’s sake. Adam Ismail

Kia says that even though this K4 is shorter, it can still claim the sedan’s “class-leading” rear legroom. Second-row passengers may get less than the four-door’s 38 inches—the automaker didn’t share a figure here—but whatever the number is, it doesn’t sound far off. The long roof has allowed Kia to cram an additional inch of rear headroom, which, I’ll say from experience, would’ve been appreciated in the sedan. And cargo space is considerable, measuring 22.2 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 59.3 with them folded down.

Kia

The Sparkling Yellow color seen here will only be available on the hatch. In pictures, it reminds me a little of Austin Yellow on the F80-generation BMW M3 and M4. And it looks strong, especially in how it accentuates the K4’s prominent rear fender flares. I’m sure the triangular C-pillar and right angles everywhere might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s true of the regular K4 as well, and hatchbacks are offbeat by their very nature, given how few of them are offered anymore.

When the K4 was first announced, enthusiasts worried the long roof might skip our market. Kia U.S. was quick to allay that concern, and we’re so happy it did. This K4 Hatchback in GT-Line Turbo spec would seem like a joyful little daily. Now, just imagine if Kia sold a true K4 GT Hatch with the Hyundai Elantra N‘s powertrain. No—we shouldn’t push our luck.

Kia

Kia says the 2026 K4 Hatchback will land in U.S. showrooms in late 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to then, but for reference, the base K4 sedan starts at $23,165, and the Turbo at $29,265.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com