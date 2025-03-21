Rebadged Chevy Colorado Could Be the Strange Lovechild of GM-Hyundai Tie Up

Hyundai already sells one pickup in the United States—the Santa Cruz—and it might add others soon if a Reuters report is to be believed. The news outlet says that with the help of General Motors, Hyundai could soon sell rebranded versions of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups in North America. In return, Hyundai would provide GM with electric commercial vans, making for an interesting switcharoo that almost sounds too strange to be true.

Reuters reportedly reviewed documents that claim Hyundai will build electric vans, initially in South Korea, to be sold under its own banner as well as GM’s. There are discussions about Hyundai eventually building the vans in North America by 2028, either in a new factory, in an expanded existing factory, or through an outside contracted manufacturer. Another part of the companies’ discussions surrounds the two automakers collaborating on chipsets, battery technology, and battery materials.

However, the juiciest part of the report claims that Hyundai could sell versions of Chevy’s Colorado and GMC’s Canyon. There’s no word on whether those trucks would just be rebadged or if Hyundai will use GM’s platforms and technologies while designing its own bodies and interiors. Could Hyundai use the Colorado under its own brand name and sell the more upscale GMC Canyon as a Genesis? Either way, it seems Hyundai has some negotiating to do if it wants to make that happen, as GM reportedly doesn’t have its trucks on the table.

When I reached out to Hyundai for comment, a spokesperson replied, “Hyundai Motor and General Motors signed an agreement in September 2024 to explore potential collaboration across key strategic areas. The two companies are continuing discussions; nothing has been determined at this time.”

A GM spokesperson shared a similar statement: “Both companies continue to explore potential areas of collaboration. We have nothing to announce at this time.”

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If these deals actually materialize, they would add yet another player to the hotly contested midsize pickup truck segment while giving GM a new commercial van to finally replace the archaic (but still successful) Chevy Express. It would also help the two brands stabilize themselves during global economic conflict and the growing threat of competition from Chinese EV manufacturers. I’m just not sure there’s enough in it for GM to share their pride and joy pickups with another automaker.

Plus, can you imagine how weird they’d look with a big H on the grille?

Got tips? Send ’em tips@thedrive.com