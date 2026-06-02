Ram Tried Selling a ‘Patriotic T-Shirt’ With an AI-Generated Tacoma and Botched American Flag

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Less than two months after getting dragged for posting some AI-generated slop on its official social media channels, Dodge (Ram) is at it again. This time, it’s not just a silly throwaway image of a disfigured “Ram” and “Neon,” but merchandise—as in, stuff the automaker is actually charging money for.

Update: The shirt came down shortly after this post went up (the product listing now 404s). But screenshots are forever.

Surfaced by Motor1 on social media, Ram’s online shop offered a “2026 Ram Patriotic Unisex T-Shirt” for the okay price of $29.95, which I suppose is kinda cheap for branded merch nowadays. Then again, you can keep prices low when you don’t have any artists, creators, or branding fees to cover.

www.outfitter.ramtrucks.com

The “Ram” on the t-shirt is very clearly a Toyota Tacoma with RAM lettering on the grille. Looks like either AI, or somebody who does not care at all, (or both), grabbed a generic truck drawing and rendered the Ram logo into the grille. That’s it; no other attempts were made to try to disguise this pickup as a real Ram. I mean, how did this stuff even clear whatever final inspection every product should go through before being offered to literally the entire world? Maybe Ram uses the same company that approved IndyCar’s “One Nation One Race” t-shirt.

The truck in question isn’t even the only victim of AI sloppiness. Check out the flag in the background. It’s intended to look like an American flag, but it isn’t, given that it has weird proportions and—wait for it—38 stars!

Who’s buying one?

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com