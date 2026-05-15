The VW ID Buzz Took a Year Off and Came Back With a Mattress

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The death of the electric Volkswagen ID Buzz was clearly exaggerated and didn’t last long. The electric bus is back.

On Thursday, Volkswagen announced the 2027 ID Buzz, marking the model’s return after a hiatus for the 2026 model year in the U.S. market, with a new trim lineup and a very important addition: a sleeper setup for those looking to camp in their bus.

The return of the ID Buzz comes with the new Tourer 4Motion trim. This new variant is a spin off the Euro-spec “Good Night Package” for us in the new country. Opting for the Tourer adds a fold-out mattress with a platform to rest on (finally), window blinds, front window ventilation panels, and Overnight Mode software that Volkswagen said adapts interior and exterior functionality to enable the vehicle to be used for overnight stays. Apparently we’ll have to wait for more details than that on how specifically.

Additionally, the Tourer comes with an exterior table and chairs (presumably VW-branded ) in case you are into camping and somehow don’t have these things already.

The Tourer trim also comes standard with a retractable tow hitch, captain’s chairs, an electrochromic roof, surround-view camera system, and 20-inch dark graphite wheels with black discs.

The new Tourer trim slots into the revised trim lineup between the mid-trim Pro S 4Motion and top-spec Pro S Plus 4Motion, the latter of which now offers 21-inch wheels. A base Pro S RWD sits as the entry point to the lineup. Every ID Buzz will now feature a Tesla-like NACS charging port.

Joel Feder

Volkswagen also heard complaints about the lack of two-tone paint availability and has gone all-in on the retro design cues. Every ID Buzz will now feature two-tone paint. Additionally, Candy White over Cherry Red scheme with white wheels said to evoke the iconic Type 2 Microbus color combination has been added to the lineup.

Volkswagen hasn’t discussed pricing or driving range for the 2027 ID Buzz, or noted when exactly the electric bus will return to showrooms specifically.

The fact that the VW ID Buzz didn’t launch with the Tourer option enabling owners to easily sleep in and camp with their electric bus from the get go is an incredible oversight, but at least VW’s corrected the issue. Better late than never, I suppose.

Got a tip about a vehicle returning from a “hiatus?” Send us a line at tips@thedrive.com