New Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure RWD Starts at $78,675, Still Offers 410-Mile Range

Lucid just released its most affordable model yet, one that the California-based EV maker hopes will start to increase its sales volume: the Lucid Air Pure RWD. With a starting price of $78,675 (after a $1,500 destination fee), the Air Pure RWD is $5,000 less than the dual-motor, all-wheel drive version but gets the same 410 miles of range. The only electric vehicles on sale in the U.S. with more range are other Lucid Air trims.

For your $78,674, you get a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 430 horsepower. With only two driven rear wheels, the Air Pure RWD takes 4.5 seconds to get from 0-60 mph. To achieve Lucid's claimed 410-mile range, you need to keep the standard 19-inch wheels, though. If you want the optional 20-inch wheels, you need to shell out an additional $1,750 and sacrifice a few miles.

Two standard no-cost colors are available—white and black—and the only no-cost interior option is a black leather alternative. It also only comes with an aluminum roof as-standard, and there isn't a glass roof option. You still get 12-way power front seats, which are heated, as well as a heated steering wheel, Lucid's infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and LED headlights included in the base price.

The Air Pure's natural competition is the Tesla Model S Dual Motor, which starts at $76,630 (after $1,390 destination), and comes with all-wheel drive as well as a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. However, to get similar performance and range from legacy automakers, you'll have to pay quite a bit more. The BMW i5 M60 has more power (536 horsepower) and better performance (0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds) but it starts at $85,095 and only promises a 256-mile range. The Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic has less power than the Lucid (402 horsepower) and the same 0-60 mph time, but only offers 260 miles on a full charge and starts at $87,050.

Since the Air Pure RWD has the same battery tech as every other Lucid, it's capable of adding 150 miles of range in just 12 minutes with a compatible DC fast charger.

Nearly $80,000 is a lot of money for any car, but the Air Pure RWD seems to offer Lucid's best value proposition yet and looks especially competitive against offerings from legacy brands. It's available to order right now, either from the Lucid website or one of its studios.