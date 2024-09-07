Never Cross the Double Yellow—You’re Going to Ruin Angeles Crest for the Rest of Us 

Angeles Crest Highway is a scenic Southern California byway that is infamous for its views as well as its dangers. On its many blind corners is also where history is known to repeat itself, no matter how deadly the results have been. A recent high-speed crash reminds us how quickly a fun drive can turn into anything but.

An Instagram video posted by @the.touge.police shows the aftermath of a collision between a Chevrolet Corvette and a Subaru Crosstrek near Newcomb’s Ranch. Both vehicles are facing the same direction as heavy white smoke billows. Bystanders rush over to help, many heading first to the Subie from which a leashed dog is rescued. One of those addressing the C6 Corvette is seen using a fire extinguisher. The mood is urgent but also one of disbelief.

Instagram / @the.touge.police

The post-extrication images are disheartening. The head-on impact was so severe that the Subaru was not only faceless but also had its engine bay essentially pushed into the front axle. If not for the intact rear, you’d be hard-pressed to identify the make and model. The Chevy did not fare any better.

According to the IG caption, the Corvette driver drove past Newcombs “going at least 85 mph” and veered into the oncoming lane, hitting the Subaru “basically head-on.”

“Subaru couple and their dog seemed ok, but the vette driver’s right foot looked pretty messed up,” reads the post supposedly quoting a witness.

Instagram / @the.touge.police

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, which serves the Angeles National Forest (home of State Route 2 – Angeles Crest), has issued no reports regarding the crash. A search of the California Highway Patrol traffic incident database seems to list the most recent reports, possibly from just the last 24 hours.

An additional image of the aftermath was shared to Reddit, and the post states that the Corvette driver was traveling 120 mph when he lost control. Injuries sustained are said to be a broken ankle for the ‘Vette operator and no injuries other than shock for the Crosstrek occupants. However, commenters are skeptical about the speed.

“While definitely still reckless and stupid, there is zero chance anyone was going 120,” reads one comment. “No where [sic] near enough damage and the cars ended up next to each other.”

“[N]o where [sic] close to 120 mph,” agreed another. “There wouldnt [sic] be anything left of those cars except a twisted frame. Probably closer to 45mph after a panic brake.”

However, a social media post by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau stated that three individuals were airlifted from the Angeles Crest Highway area and taken to a trauma center. Based on the date and location, it’s probable the LASD post is about the Chevy/Subie crash. No updates were provided as to their condition, and the collision likely remains under investigation.

Head on collision, Angeles Crest Hwy/ Newcombs Ranch, Angeles Forest. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 lands to assist. 3 patients airlifted to a trauma center while being treated by #LASD SEB Tactical Medics. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/wFi07pdGrE — SEB (@SEBLASD) September 2, 2024

Two-lane twisty mountain roads are an enthusiast’s dream. Solid yellow lines maintain the reality that such a dream is on a shared public road where passing is dangerous and prohibited. See double solid yellows? Doubly back off on the spirited driving. Unfortunately, ego sees no color.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com