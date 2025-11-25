Junkyard Nissan V8 Lays Down Nearly 700 WHP With a Turbo and Little Else

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you didn’t know better, you might think drag racers are only given two engine choices when building their cars: an LS or a Coyote. Those are the ones you see most, and honestly, there are some good reasons for that. But just because they’re the most popular doesn’t mean they’re the only ones worth throwing parts at. For proof, look at this junkyard Nissan VK56 that came out of a Titan pickup—with some more fuel and forced induction, it’s making almost 700 wheel horsepower on the stock block with stock internals.

It’s the work of Calvin Nelson, who goes by Nivlac57 on YouTube. While he’s usually messing around with inline GM Atlas engines, turning Camaros and Trailblazers into 1,000-hp weapons, he decided to try something different with this Ford Fairmont Futura. He was able to source a 120,000-mile Nissan Titan with lots of rust for $1,500, and he quickly picked the truck apart for its 5.6-liter V8. The fun began soon after.

Now, the Nissan VK56 is attractive for a few reasons. It runs dual-overhead cams, similar to the Coyote, that are forged steel and fully counterweighted; it weighs about the same as a comparable LS; and it’s about as widely available as any old LS out of a GM pickup. You could also argue that it’s worth building simply because it’s different, but you don’t have to settle for that reason alone once you see how effortlessly it makes big power.

Nelson installed some legit performance parts to wake up the tired truck engine. The Forced Performance 7875 turbo is undoubtedly the biggest difference-maker, and it runs a .96 AR turbine, a 50-millimeter wastegate, and a four-inch downpipe. He then opted for a Link G4X Xtreme ECU, as well as Snake Eater Performance 1500cc injectors. Other parts were relatively inexpensive, like the eBay intake manifold and four-inch-core intercooler that he snagged on Facebook Marketplace.

As for the transmission, the Nissan-powered Ford utilizes a Turbo 400 with a flex plate adapter from C3 Performance.

An initial test burnout in Nelson’s driveway promptly showed that the 8.5-inch drag slicks they initially fitted didn’t provide enough rubber. Not the worst problem to have. That was a sign of things to come, as the VK56 easily laid down 510 wheel hp on 13 psi of boost. It only got better from there, managing 594 whp without any more boost—just some tuning magic. A little more timing here, a little more boost there, and it continued to climb … until the torque converter started slipping.

The VK56’s best dyno pull measured 660 hp at the wheels with 20 psi and 21 degrees of timing. However, that was very likely limited by the torque converter and not the engine. Nelson had a goal of 700 whp, and while it didn’t quite hit that, all signs point to it being capable of more with the right components downstream. It helps that the car has already been beefed up with 10.5-inch slicks and a mini-tub out back with AFCO adjustable coilovers that are mounted high up for better tire clearance.

I think this unusual Ford will hurt some feelings at the strip once they have it all ironed out. Nelson refers to the VK56 as “the Coyote you can actually afford,” and all it takes is a quick look at Ford Five-Oh prices to see that he’s right. Whether or not this swap catches on is anybody’s guess, but judging by these videos, it probably should.

Got a tip or question for the author?