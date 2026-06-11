Jeep Will Give Away 100 Wranglers if America Suddenly Gets Good at Soccer

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Hey, there! Is your name George Washington? Like, legally? If so, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that you’re on a list. Hey, it’s 2026; what else is new? But the good news is that being on this particular list makes you eligible to win a Jeep Wrangler. That’s pretty cool, right?

There’s a catch, however: For you to win, first America has to win—at soccer.

“As America’s most patriotic brand, the Jeep brand is putting its own red, white and blue twist on the biggest global soccer tournament of the summer. Jeep has always epitomized the ‘go anywhere, do anything’ spirit, so as soccer fever takes hold, the brand is adding a little founding-father flair—and a lot of fun—to the competition.” Jeep’s announcement says.

“If the U.S. team finishes on top of the world this summer, the first 100 eligible living Americans legally named George Washington who register will have the chance to drive home in a new Jeep Wrangler,” it continues.

JEEP® | WRANGLER FOR WASHINGTONS | FT. ILIZA SHLESINGER

So, if you share a name with our nation’s most recognizable founding father, and you have the presence of mind to register in advance, and America somehow wins the World Cup, you’ll walk away with a spankin’ new Wrangler.

“If America wins it all and a bunch of George Washingtons end up driving around in brand-new Jeep Wranglers, that’s the kind of chaotic patriotism I want to be part of,” said comedienne Iliza Shlesinger, who appears in the company’s video spot. “The Jeep brand has always represented freedom, adventure and a little bit of rebellion, so giving George Washingtons across America the chance to get a Jeep Wrangler felt perfectly unhinged in the best possible way.”

It’s a pretty safe gamble for Jeep. If you’re not a fan of ball sports, let me put this in perspective for you: the bookmakers put America’s odds of winning the whole thing somewhere around 60:1. In other words, Jeep’s probably keeping those Wranglers, and they’re only out Shlesinger’s appearance fee rather than whatever FIFA charges to say “World Cup” in its partner advertising.

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