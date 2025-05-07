Ford’s Cheapest Models Get Up to $2,000 More Expensive Due to Tariffs

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ford has informed its dealers that it will be raising prices on three models built in Mexico, with hikes of as much as $2,000 slated for some models, Reuters reported early Wednesday. If you’re shopping for a Maverick, Bronco Sport or Mustang Mach-E, you’d do well to look at what Ford currently has in inventory, as the price hikes will apply to anything built after May 2. This means it could take a few weeks for the higher-priced vehicles to hit dealerships, but the clock is now officially ticking.

On Monday, Ford officially tossed out its fiscal guidance for the remainder of the year, citing the additional $2.5 billion in cost burdens being imposed by the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on vehicles imported from China and Mexico.

“This is our usual mid-year pricing actions combined with some tariffs we are facing,” Said Deep, Ford’s head of dealer communications, told The Drive. “We have not passed on the full cost of tariffs to our customers.”

He also stressed that the $2,000 figure is an outlier, and that most trims will see smaller adjustments.

“For instance, Bronco Sport Heritage series saw $600 increase and Maverick XLT AWD $700,” he told us. “There were other even smaller mid-year pricing actions on everything from hard bed cover and glass roof options.”

In addition, whether the vehicles were built before or after the price hikes, they remain eligible for Ford’s “From America, For America” employee pricing promotion, which is now slated to run through July 4.

“Our approach throughout this evolving situation continues to be doing what’s right for our customers—and our business,” Deep said.

The Trump administration’s trade policies were initially expected to cost U.S. automakers more than $100 billion. While the administration has since softened its tone in response to industry pushback, those chickens are starting to come home to roost.

Ford builds the Bronco Sport and Maverick in Hermosillo; the Mach-E is assembled in Cuautitlán Izcalli.