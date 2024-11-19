Ford Ranger Will Get Super Duty Treatment and 9,900-Pound Towing Capacity

The perennially popular Ford F-150 will soon need to fend off competition from within the family. Ford announced a Super Duty version of the current-generation Ranger that will rival its bigger sibling in terms of towing capacity when it goes on sale in select global markets in 2026.

Feedback from fleet customers helped shape the Ranger Super Duty, and the model will be aimed at folks who genuinely need a rugged, no-nonsense truck. Ford singled out emergency service operators, farmers, forestry workers, and miners as members of its target audience, and it expects many examples will go through the hands of a vehicle modifier before reaching their first owner. This is the kind of pickup designed to haul cattle, not an afternoon’s worth of mall finds. Ford also notes the Super Duty will offer more off-road capability than the standard Ranger.

While technical details aren’t available, Ford has already made some pretty bold promises. It notably claims the Ranger Super Duty will be able to tow up to 9,900 pounds. For context, the American-market Ranger has a 7,500-pound towing capacity; the 2,400-pound difference is about the weight of a Mazda MX-5 Miata. Tellingly, the Super Duty will out-tow some variants of the F-150, whose towing capacity ranges from 8,200 to 13,500 pounds depending on the engine selected. We’re guessing suspension and braking changes will also be part of the Super Duty package.

That’s all the Blue Oval is sharing for now. It released a dark preview image that shows part of the front end but leaves pretty much everything to the imagination. We don’t know how many body styles the range will include, for example, or whether the Super Duty will look significantly different than the regular Ranger. Given the focus on vehicle modifiers, it’s not too far-fetched to assume a cab-chassis version will be part of the lineup.

Built in Thailand, the Ford Ranger Super Duty will go on sale in Australia in 2026. Ford notes that the model will also be sold “in markets around the world,” but a Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that there are currently no plans to offer the Super Duty in the United States.

