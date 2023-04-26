For Sale: Stubby 1976 Chevy Camaro Z28 Is Really a VW Beetle Underneath

The second-generation Chevrolet Camaro is celebrated for its muscle car brawn and classic Coke bottle styling. Few have ever complained that it was too long, though if that describes you, then this build is just what you've been dreaming of.

Listed on TheSamba.com, this build is actually based on a classic Volkswagen Beetle frame. It was built using a single-piece fiberglass body aping the design of the second-generation Camaro Z28. However, the body is shrunk to fit the Beetle floorpan, which itself was shortened by a full 14 inches to create the stubby look. Aesthetically, it's a proper 1970s dream build. The body is airbrushed and pinstriped over a rich Maserati Mediterranean Blue, set off by a set of shiny deep-dish slot mags. The graphics indicate it's known as the Bugaro.

The car runs a heavily-tuned 2.3-liter VW engine, using its dual Weber carbs to deliver a mighty 230 horsepower. It's had some nice quality-of-life upgrades, too, in the form of MSD ignition and an electric fuel pump. All that grunt is sent to the rear wheels, with the transmission gaining solid mounts and a performance clutch and flywheel to handle the power. Other niceties include a set of coilovers and disc brakes at all four corners. Oh, and there's no roof that we can see anywhere.

Performance-wise, this thing would probably be competitive with a real 1977 Camaro Z28. The mid-1970s was peak Malaise Era, and the Camaro's engines were getting choked down by early emissions technology. The Z28 boasted a 350 cubic inch V8, but it was only good for 185 horsepower, and even less in California spec. In comparison, though, a Z28 from the 1970 model year would blow it away with the original 360-hp LT-1 engine.

Unlike a lot of kit cars, this one has had decent attention paid to the finer details, too. The interior is neatly trimmed in black, while there's also a full sound system with Kicker amps and a Kenwood head unit.

Located in Ballston Spa, New York, the owner is looking for $22,500 to part with the car. That's a fair chunk of change, to be sure. They'll also consider interesting trades, but what could be as interesting as this?

Regardless, if the car drives well and is as fun as it looks, the price might just be worthwhile. Bonus points if you take it to a meetup with your local Camaro club. They're sure to welcome you with open arms.