Electric 2028 Bentley SUV Spied For First Time With Blunt Front End

The electric Bentley is coming regardless of market trends.

Set to be revealed later this year or early next, the 2028 Bentley SUV will be the luxury automaker’s first EV and kick off a new design language.

Don’t let the camouflage fool you. Despite the Bentaya- and Flying Spur-like lighting elements, which are actually mostly stickers, the camo-clad prototype looks nothing like a Bentley on sale today. Take note of the blunt, upright front end, wide lower intake spanning the front end, and large radar sensor array front and center.

The rear has a faster rake to the roofline leading into a sloped rear hatch than that of today’s Bentayga. The rear fenders feature some curves, which might be the most similar aspect of this prototype compared to today’s Bentayga.

It’s unclear how much of the EXP 15 Concept’s design is baked into this electric Bentley’s design with the camouflage. But the blunt front end and wide lower intakes does make one question whether some of the concept’s design elements will make it to production.

The electric Bentley SUV will share the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric‘s underpinnings, which means a fast 800-volt electrical architecture, probably about 113-kWh battery, dual-motor powertrains utilizing in-house developed motors, and the PPE platform first used by the Macan Electric. Wireless charging may even benefit standard or an option on the Bentley EV.

We’ll see and learn more about the electric Bentley as the reveal draws near. In the meantime, take a stroll through the gallery slideshow of spy shots and see what you can spot on the upcoming electric Bentley.

Spot something? See something? Say something! Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com