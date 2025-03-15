Dodge Is Already Knocking $12,500 Off the Charger Daytona EV

The all-new electrified Dodge Charger arrived on dealer lots only two months ago, yet already it’s on sale for up to 20% off. So, if you’ve been eagerly waiting to be a “Badassador”, don’t delay. Dodge will pull the plug on this limited-time deal at the end of March.

Depending on who you ask, the Dodge Charger Daytona is either a hell of a muscle car, or just hell. Zero-to-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and 670 horsepower? Sign us up! Heavy curb weight and No big V8? Burn it! Charger criticism aside, bargain hunters will love the coupon stacking allowed with the new EV. After a 29% drop in year-over-year sales last year, Dodge could use the sales injection.

Reported by CarsDirect, the 2024 Charger EV became eligible this week for a $7,500 National Retail Consumer Cash rebate. That means buyers now get the same incentive that lease shoppers have had since the holidays. Because the Charger Daytona doesn’t qualify for the federal EV tax credit, it’s a welcomed manufactured offset. And then come the extra bonuses.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The National Dodge Performance Days Combo Bonus Cash, which is $3,000, can be added for a combined $10,500 discount. Applicable for both the Daytona R/T and Scat Pack models, you could invariably snag an EV muscle car for about $51,000.

The price drops even more if you live on the West Coast. Charger buyers and lessees making the switch from a non-Stellantis vehicle can add another two grand to their pockets. No turn-in or trade-in is required to take advantage of the Conquest Bonus Cash offering. Model-year 2025 Chargers only come with the consumer cash rebate, which tops out at $6,500. Its special financing offer is 1.9% APR for 72 months.

The caveat is that after all the 2024MY discounts, the financing promo of 0% APR for 72 months is a separate deal and can’t be combined. Although you can apply the $3,000 Performance Days bonus, for some, the interest-free offer might not mean a better deal than the outright cash. For example, CarsDirect calculated a savings of just $3,700 if opting for the 0% APR versus utilizing all available rebates, even if financing at 7% interest.

Of course, your mileage will vary based on your credit history. Either way, you win the next-gen muscle car EV lottery. It’s a matter of deciding between the lump sum of $12,500 or taking $5,000 but zero interest for six years. Otherwise, the only other (questionable) decision is whether you’re really going to opt in on that “Dodge Badassador” title, too.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com