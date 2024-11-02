Hyundai Is Offering $1,000 Off the Elantra N 

To those who know (and if you don’t, you should), the Hyundai Elantra N is loads of track-ready fun. A genuine performance sport compact that holds its own against competitors, the already affordable Elantra N is now $1,000 cheaper.

According to CarsDirect, now through December 2, Hyundai buyers who finance a 2024 or 2025 Elantra will receive $1,000 in bonus cash. The kicker is that the extra discount can also be applied to the high-performance Elantra N. The downside is that this offer is available only for financed purchases and not leases.

Usually, the price of performance variants of anything moves in the opposite direction. The Honda Civic Type R is a prime example of this. When the Honda hot hatch returned to the lineup, some sellers felt a $20,000 markup was fitting. The Toyota GR Corolla and Nissan Z have been victims of extraordinary dealer-imposed price increases as well. And they’re compact cars! Wait until you get to larger muscle like a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon getting $250,000 added on, or luxury marques, like a Ferrari F80 seeing an additional $2.5 million on the tag.

For its part, the 2024 Elantra N starts at $34,850, including the destination fee. Opting for a newer model year adds another $250, but there’s little incentive to spend the extra couple hundred bucks. The Elantra lineup was refreshed for 2024, so the 2025 model is merely a carryover.

The $1,000 bonus isn’t stackable with promotional finance rates either, but because the Elantra N is only sold at standard rates, that’s a moot point. So, if you’ve been searching for a budget-minded but true track day toy, a discounted new-in-box Elantra N should be on your shortlist.

