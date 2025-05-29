Carmakers Can Just Disconnect Your ‘Connected’ Car Whenever They Feel Like It

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A few years ago, all major U.S. cell carriers began shutting down their 3G wireless networks, which subsequently took vehicles that relied upon it offline. This effectively ended remote start, location, and locking services for some of the earliest connected cars to hit the market. This week, an Acura owner shared a letter they’d received on Reddit, announcing that a range of 2014-2022 model year vehicles would also be dropping support for AcuraLink, the automaker’s connected car platform. It’s a disappointing reminder that no matter how long a car remains on the road, the tech inside it often carries a much shorter shelf life.

The letter identifies the following vehicles as ending AcuraLink support on July 21:

2014-2020 Acura RLX

2014-2020 Acura MDX

2015-2020 Acura TLX

2016-2018 Acura RDX

2016-2022 Acura ILX

2017-2022 Acura NSX

Yes, every Acura NSX ever built, including the one-last-bang Type S model from 2022, will lose its AcuraLink features, from roadside assistance to stolen vehicle tracking, remote locking, and concierge. Those who are currently subscribed to an AcuraLink term that runs beyond July 21 will receive a prorated refund.

It’s unclear if this decision was prompted by a technical limitation, like the 3G shutdown, or some other reason. Nevertheless, the fact that vehicles up until 2022 are affected is a pretty tough pill to swallow for owners of new-ish Acuras. The Drive has reached out to the company for more insight, and to find out if any associated HondaLink vehicles are affected. We will update this story with whatever we learn.

This is, unfortunately, the modern reality of car ownership. The capabilities that rely on systems automakers have no control over, like data networks, are never guaranteed to be up and running forever, and there’s no replacement for them once they go dark. Yes, you could argue that these owners got the service they paid for, for an established length of time they agreed to. But many people base their vehicle purchasing decisions on technologies like these (because carmakers advertise them), completely unaware that they won’t last forever. Or even just three years!

The interior of a 2019 Acura NSX. Acura

It’s simply not a good situation for consumer confidence, and it’s bound to frustrate people who purchased their vehicles intending to keep them for a good number of years. I mean, I probably have canned food products in my pantry that I bought in 2022 that still haven’t expired yet.

There had to be a better way Acura could’ve handled this situation, especially for the most recent models affected. It’s frankly a surprising move from the same company that offered to retrofit late-model Accords with Wireless CarPlay for a very reasonable price. If you happen to own one of the impacted vehicles and use AcuraLink, let us know in the comments if you’ve received a similar notice, and how you’re feeling about all this.

