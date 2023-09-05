Canadian Police Expertly Mock Street Racer on TikTok After Impounding His BMW

Posting videos of yourself street racing online isn't a good idea, as one 22-year-old TikToker from Aurora, Ontario recently found out. The man filmed himself breaking the law in several areas around the city of Toronto, including the York neighborhood, in what appeared to be a newer BMW M340i. The York Regional Police were watching the whole time. The driver was arrested on August 16, but the cops weren't done yet. They decided to teach the suspect a lesson on his favorite social media platform, posting a video edit of his car getting towed to the impound lot on TikTok.

The 46-second video was shared as a part of a press release posted on September 1st. In it, police officers are shown dragging the suspect's car onto a flatbed in what appears to be a reasonably wealthy area. Street racing clips from the 22-year-old's original TikTok account are mixed together with images of officers holding his fake license plates, which the driver allegedly thought would prevent him from getting arrested. At least one video from his account said "No plates no case."

The fake plates read "SMURFY", likely a reference to the car's color, and "WILL RUN". Unfortunately for him, running didn't work out. In the description of their video reply, York cops said "No plates, no case? We'll see about that." The driver had taunted the York Regional Police publicly on TikTok since April before being arrested. That likely had something to do with prompting this particular response from law enforcement.

The man was charged with three counts of dangerous driving and stunt driving. His license was suspended for 30 days and his car impounded for two weeks. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. The response to the video on TikTok has been overwhelmingly favorable to the local police.

York Regional Police via TikTok