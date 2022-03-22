TikToker Lied About Jumping That Tesla Model S for Clout: Witnesses

Everything's getting even more complicated with the 2018 Tesla Model S that jumped over an LA intersection this past weekend. For those who haven't seen the clip, it's both unbelievable to watch and frustrating to see, especially on a public street. Now, contrary to what seemed like the case on Monday, at least one witness at the scene is saying that social media personality Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis, who claimed to be the driver of the electric sedan, wasn't actually behind the wheel at the time of the crash. The LAPD considers Zeglaitis a person of interest based on his social media posts, but Alex Choi—a YouTuber who posted a video of the crash online shortly after—claims he’s lying.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla wasn't owned by the driver; it was actually rented from Enterprise. Police have reportedly yet to speak to the person whose name is tied to the car, but they say that will happen soon. Just because that individual rented the Tesla, though, doesn't mean they were the one who jumped it.

What we know for sure is still hazy, then, and it's worth noting that what one social media personality says about another should be taken with a grain of salt.