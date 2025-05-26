Audi Gaming Seats Combine Sim Racing and Office Chair Ergonomics

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Seating position matters behind the wheel … and behind the desk. I’m not a fan of fatigue, and I’m sure you’re not, either. The latest carmaker collab involves Audi and brings high-performance, high-priced chairs for hardcore gamers. Or, you know, if you drive an Audi and put one of these in your office you can pretend you’re still commuting when you log on.

In a licensing partnership with Vertagear, the Audi collection includes three designs that probably amount to over-engineered, glorified office chairs. But Vertagear is an industry leader when it comes to esports comfort, so this special edition trio of seats likely exceeds expectations in terms of fit, finish, and fatigue-fighting. Ranging in price from $499.99 to $699.99, you would hope so, anyway.

The collaboration set includes the SL3800 Audi Edition, SL5800 RS Edition, and PL4800 Audi Sport Edition. The entry-level SL3800 is about daily driver comfort. Its steel frame construction is wrapped in ultra-premium foam and high-quality synthetic leather.

The gaming seat features Vertagear’s patented CounterMax lumbar support for improved posture and reduced tension, and its VertaAir Seat System, which enhances breathability and circulation via air-cushioning. The SL3800 also comes with a supportive neck pillow and a number of available seat adjustments. Sized for gamers up to 6 feet tall and 250 pounds, the recommended user size is slightly smaller at 5’10” and 220 pounds.

Next up is the SL5800 RS Edition. Able to support heights of up to 6’4″ and up to 260 pounds, the second offering features upgraded materials and the velvet fabric HygennX, which provides odor control and quick drying via coffee ground-infused nanotechnology. I guess that means, if you spill coffee on it, you won’t notice? The company’s explanation is this: “Nano-sized coﬀee granules within puriﬁed coﬀee grounds are weaved into our HygennX ﬁbers and embedded into our HygennX padding where they absorb and neutralize odors.” Not having tried it, we can’t say whether or not that actually works but it does sound clever. The SL5800 RS Edition has a net weight of 62.6 pounds, which is identical to the SL3800.

Slightly heavier is the 63.5-pound PL4800 Audi Sport Edition. If you’re one to shop at big and tall stores, this is the Audi gamer chair for you. Intended for users up to 6’6″ tall, this model can accommodate weights up to 360 pounds. Seating material is NuSuede, which is a durable, high-performance microsuede that is also used on the entry model chair. The premium model is outfitted with Audi Sport design elements and offers additional adjustment features.

All chairs are available now for pre-order, but are scheduled to ship out on July 15. Don’t worry, shipping is free, and Vertagear products come with a 10-year limited warranty.

