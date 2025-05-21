You’ll Be Able To Fast-Charge Your EV During Your Next Waffle House Brawl

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Arguments about the pros and cons of driving an EV are coming to one of America’s most argument-prone restaurant chains. BP Pulse said it will install 400-kilowatt DC fast chargers at select Waffle House locations across the United States, so you’ll be able to top up your battery pack while you argue with a complete stranger at 1:27 a.m. after ordering a bacon, egg, and cheese hashbrown bowl.

Partnering with Waffle House will allow BP Pulse to expand its network of charging stations in the South and the Southeast. The brand has already selected the locations where it will build charging stations. While a full list hasn’t been released, it appears they’ll start in Texas, Georgia, and Florida, before moving to other states. Each restaurant will get six charging bays equipped with a mix of CCS and NACS connectors.

Linking arms with Waffle House makes sense: Beyond the late-night crowd, the chain is famous for never being closed. Most locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. Scientists even use the so-called Waffle House Index as an informal metric to rank the severity of a storm. You should probably start worrying about finding shelter if you roll up to a Waffle House and see a “sorry, we’re closed” sign on the window.

That means EV drivers will be able to order food, get coffee, and use the bathroom while they wait for their car to charge, regardless of when they roll into the Waffle House parking lot. That’s great news if you’re planning on taking a road trip across the South in an EV.

Waffle House’s first BP Plus chargers will go live in 2026.

