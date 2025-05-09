Fake Audi Websites Are Scamming Used Car Buyers in Europe

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If it’s too good to be true, it very likely is. Audi is warning customers about the rise of fraudulent websites scammers are using to lure unsuspecting used-car buyers with shockingly low prices. Surprise! The Audi-branded websites aren’t real, and neither are the cars listed for sale. Unfortunately, Audi claims some people across Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have fallen victim to the scheme already, and the automaker is cooperating with the police to find out more.

The websites these tricksters are putting up look “deceptively real,” according to an Audi press release, and these scams must be pretty pervasive to necessitate a bulletin from the automaker itself. Whoever is running these sites is capable of making them look like genuine articles, complete with working phone numbers, email addresses, and even photos of dealer personnel. But, of course, if you see a shockingly cheap deal, it’s probably a fake.

Audi

Audi didn’t explicitly say how the transaction phase of these scams works, but one doesn’t need a vivid imagination to conjure up a few scenarios. After all, we have very similar situations in the United States. Facebook Marketplace is jam-packed with photos of real cars that aren’t actually for sale, and even more legit sites like Cars.com, Kelley Blue Book, and others have dealt with fraudsters from time to time. Typically, these scammers demand a deposit to be transferred immediately, or even full payment on more affordable cars. Either way, whatever money those innocent buyers send over gets them nothing. There’s no real car, no real dealership, no real business.

As far as we know, these sites have only popped up in those three countries, but now that authorities are onto them, they might cool down for a bit and emerge elsewhere. Regardless of where you live, be careful when shopping for a used Audi (or any other car) online and double-check with an actual dealer about any car deals you find.

Now I’m just hoping that Audi A2 I imported for just $13.37 was legitimate.

