One Audi A6 Has Racked Up $57K in NYC Speeding Fines Since 2024

There’s a black 2023 Audi A6 that can’t seem to stop speeding through Brooklyn, as its driver accumulated 563 speed camera tickets in school zones alone last year, according to Transportation Alternatives, a public transit advocacy group. The site compiled a list of the top 10 school-zone speeders across New York City, and they’re all drivers of pretty ordinary cars; less than half of the order is made up of luxurious or relatively sporty rides. In fact, the worst repeat offender of the lot is the aforementioned four-ringed sedan.

In addition to the Audi’s 563 tickets in 2024, it’s also already received 177 so far this year. Its owner has reportedly paid $46,636.60 of those fines to date, but they still owe an additional $11,205.63. All of their speeding was done in Brooklyn, and they were caught most often by cameras on Ocean Parkway and Ocean Court. Transportation Alternatives doesn’t say what kind of Audi A6 it is—whether it’s the 2.0-liter turbo-four model or the 3.0-liter V6—but you don’t need power to blast through a school zone.

That Audi owner isn’t the only one shelling out big bucks to speed. Number two on the list drives a 2015 Mercedes C300 and was flagged by school-zone cameras 474 times in 2024, but not once yet in 2025. This driver isn’t quite as willing to pay, though, owing a whopping $47,858.17 in fines, and having only forked over $3,531.69 so far. Most of their speeding was done in Manhattan, and the data indicates that the locality of these violations is a theme.

2020 Audi A6. Audi

Another Mercedes, a 2020 CLA, landed at number three with 295 tickets since 2024 and $24,716.62 owed. That’s followed by a 2022 Kia Forte, with 246 tickets in 2024. This list seems to be ordered by quantity of violations last year, but if you factor in the Forte’s 73 tickets through 2025, it would place above the #3 Merc. The rest of the group mostly consists of pretty normal cars, with even a couple of big family vehicles in there, like a Chrysler Pacifica.

The list was compiled using public data from the New York City Department of Finance, according to Transportation Alternatives. Here’s the entire top 10:

1. 2023 Audi A6

2. 2015 Mercedes C300

3. 2020 Mercedes CLA-Class

4. 2022 Kia Forte

5. 2022 Chrysler Pacifica

6. 2022 Range Rover

7. 2024 Kia Forte

8. 2023 Chevy Suburban

9. 2023 Toyota Camry

10. 2018 Ford taxi

Basic luxury aside, you’ll find no high-dollar sports cars in that ranking—not even one Mustang. Just normie folks like you and I, seemingly always in a hurry.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com