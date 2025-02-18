All F1 Teams Are Showing Off Their 2025 Cars Today. Watch the Reveals Here

Formula 1 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and as a result, it’s throwing a big party in London this week ahead of the start of the 2025 season. Last night, F1’s current glitterati got together for dinner with some of the sport’s biggest legends like Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Jackie Stewart, and more. Today is the big show, however, with the F1 circus taking over the O2 arena in London for a huge reveal party.

Like most F1 race weekends nowadays, the event will have more than just cars. It’ll have all sorts of entertainment like music performances and celebrity appearances, with actor-comedian Jack Whitehall playing host. Frankly, it sounds like a good time, but word is that tickets to the event sold out minutes after they went on sale months ago. Bummer.

Formula 1, Getty Images

The main attraction will be the 2025 F1 car unveilings, of course, which all 10 teams are expected to participate in. All team drivers will also be present, and as far as I know, Max Verstappen did not call in sick to work today despite joking around that he would do that when the event was announced.

The reveal portion of the event is expected to start at 3:00 pm Eastern, and you can watch it in the embed below, or directly on F1’s YouTube Live.

Like I mentioned when this event was announced last year, all F1 car reveals must be taken with a grain of salt, because it’s not an actual car reveal. It’s more of a livery reveal. For many years teams have used dummy cars to show off their new colors and sponsors, but they know better than to show the world—and more importantly, its rivals—their new designs, aero package, and other technical intricacies. So today, as you watch the show, know that everyone will just be revealing show cars and kits with updated liveries.

While it feels like the final race of the 2024 season was just two weekends ago, the reality is that pre-season testing begins in just 10 days, and teams will be landing in Australia in just three weeks. It’s here, it’s happening, and it’s time to get excited about another season of Formula 1 racing!

