A Jaguar I-Pace Once Owned by King Charles Can Be Yours

Now is your chance to quite literally drive like a king. Heading for Historics auction on March 2 is an all-electric 2018 Jaguar I-Pace that was bought, owned, and driven by King Charles III. The royal family sold the I-Pace in 2021 but it still carries the prestige of being owned by British royalty.

However, even without its royal ownership, this 2018 I-Pace is special, considering it's the only one ever made to wear its color. When King Charles (then Prince Charles) bought the car in 2018, it was painted Eiger Grey but the then-Prince wanted it in his favorite color, Loire Blue. And so it was. Jaguar took the car back, and repainted it in the desired blue, making it the only Loire Blue Jaguar I-Pace ever built.

King Charles' fomer Jaguar I-Pace. Historics

King Charles wasn't the only member of the royal family to have driven the I-Pace, though. According to Historics, the I-Pace was driven by several members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle. When the then-Prince was first spotted in the I-Pace, a reporter asked how the new car was, to which he responded "Silent but deadly," with a laugh.

Royal connections aside, though, the Jaguar I-Pace is an interesting car. Ian Callum's funky-looking electric hatchback debuted in 2018 to rave reviews. It even dominated the World Car of the Year awards in 2019, taking the Design of the Year, Green Car of the Year, and the main World Car of the Year awards. More recently, though, it's been an afterthought in the electric vehicle market, due to the influx of newer, longer-range, higher-tech EVs. I always liked the I-Pace's design, though (I know I'm in the minority), and it was always said to be quick and fun to drive.

Jaguar I-Paces have depreciated rapidly in recent years. You can find low-mileage examples for well under $30,000, a huge discount from its current $73,275 starting price. Shockingly, even with its low mileage (35,000 miles) and royal history, King Charles' former I-Pace isn't expect to sell for an absurd number: $69,320-$88,226 (£55,000 - £70,000). Would you pay basically new I-Pace-money for a used one that was once owned by the British royal family and painted in a one-of-one color? Or do you just snag a much cheaper one without any royal connections?