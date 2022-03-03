Rivian Walks Back Price Hikes for Reservation Holders After Huge Outcry

Rivian received massive pushback after announcing earlier this week that it was increasing vehicle prices across the board, including R1T pickups and R1S SUVs that had already been pre-ordered. Some buyers reported upcharges exceeding $15,000 for the same configuration. Now, after all this widespread criticism, the Amazon-backed automaker has confirmed it's reversing course and will now honor the pricing for reservation holders.

"Earlier this week, we announced pricing increases that broke the trust we have worked to build with you," begins an email from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to reservation holders. "Since originally setting our pricing structure, and most especially in recent months, a lot has changed. The costs of the components and materials that go into building our vehicles have risen considerably. Everything from semiconductors to sheet metal to seats has become more expensive and with this we have seen average new vehicle pricing across the U.S. rise more than 30 percent since 2018."

It later continues:

"For anyone with a Rivian preorder as of the March 1 pricing announcement, your original configured price will be honored. If you canceled your preorder on or after March 1 and would like to reinstate it, we will restore your original configuration, pricing and delivery timing. Our team will be sending an email in the next few days with more details."