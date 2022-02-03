Pedestrian Collision Avoidance Systems Make 'No Difference' in the Dark: IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced in January that it will start rating advanced driver assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot and Cadillac's Super Cruise. Before assigning a grade to each automaker's offering, though, the group has been testing the effectiveness of various automatic emergency braking systems. We're talking specifically about equipment that can detect pedestrians and stop the car independently of driver input.

Researchers at IIHS found that, yes, these systems reduce the number of collisions involving pedestrians, but only when there's adequate lighting. When things get dark, the group discovered that these systems equipped to the eight small SUVs they tested made "no difference in crash risk."

IIHS Vice President of Research Jessica Cicchino is calling these findings "the first real-world study of pedestrian AEB to cover a broad range of manufacturers," and notes that the data the organization has gathered "proves the technology is eliminating crashes." There's more to it, though. "Unfortunately, it also shows these systems are much less effective in the dark."

The test vehicles were all small SUVs built between 2019 and 2022, and they came from eight different manufacturers. The best nighttime performers were the Honda C-HR and Ford Bronco Sport, which both use a combination of radar and cameras to detect pedestrians. Other vehicles equipped with similar hardware didn't perform as well, though. The Honda CR-V, Volvo XC40, and Hyundai Venue achieved similar results to cars with camera-only systems, like the Subaru Forester and Chevy Trailblazer.

As for the lone vehicle with radar-only detection, the Volkswagen Taos, it "achieved essentially the same results in the dark, since radar does not depend on light. However, it was also the worst performer in the daytime test."