Wild, 1,000-HP V8-Powered Swamp Buggies Could Only Exist in Florida

Much of the state of Florida outside of the sandy beaches and tropical Keys is, in fact, a humid swamp. A lot of this swamp sits inside Everglades National Park, and it's very difficult to do just about anything in it. Fan boats are a good way to get around, but what if you want to use wheels? Americans love wheels, we love cars, so of course, we made V8-powered swamp cars.

These so-called swamp buggies are some of the most unorthodox vehicles on the planet. There are several varieties; however, the wildest of them all features four massive narrow wheels and parts that look more boat-derived than anything else. They turn gasoline into forward motion, noise, and more spray than any other vehicle I've ever seen. They are, in fact, the sort of vehicle that could only exist in Florida.