New Porsche Electric Turbo Patent Promises Less Lag, Better Efficiency

Electric turbochargers were a long time coming. Despite the obvious benefits of a turbo that could be spun up to boost pressure via a motor, automotive electrical systems simply weren't up to the task until recently. With the technology becoming more established, Porsche has applied for a patent for a unique twist on the idea, as reported by CarBuzz.

The patent draws some inspiration from a traditional twin-turbo setup, where two smaller turbos are used for quicker response, particularly at low RPM. In the Porsche concept, two small exhaust turbines are used on their own, with no mechanical connection to a compressor. The small, responsive turbines power generators instead. A single large compressor is then used at the intake, powered by a motor. The design also features a bypass valve to allow exhaust to flow past the exhaust turbines when energy is not needed, allowing for greater efficiency when cruising and essentially acting as a wastegate.

This setup enables the compressor's rotational speed to be divorced from that of the turbines themselves. This means that boost can be produced at any RPM as long as electric power is available, effectively eliminating the issue of turbo lag. Pairing the generator output from the turbines with an energy store such as a battery or capacitor bank would allow this operation.