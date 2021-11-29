UAZ in the USA: Rugged Russian SUV Will Be Sold Here for Around $26K

One place where American car buyers aren't spoilt for choice is midsize SUVs—true body-on-frame vehicles, not crossovers. The likes of the Nissan Xterra are all but gone, and the cheapest alternative we have today is the four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, which starting at $34,165 isn't exactly thrifty. Those seeking a small, rugged SUV, though, may be intrigued by an option from Russia with love; the 2022 Bremach 4x4 SUV, which starts at just $26,405 before delivery.

The Bremach undercuts the Wrangler so far by seemingly circumventing the Chicken Tax, with CarScoops reporting the SUV is assembled in Southern California. Bremach claims its SUV is "specifically engineered for, and only available in, America," though its partner UAZ (a Russian automaker) produces a suspiciously similar-looking SUV called the Patriot. That'd date the Bremach to about 2005, though as the entire brand identity of Jeep would have you know, what's old ain't inherently bad.