General Motors' latest financial results show that the global semiconductor shortage is still wreaking havoc on the auto industry. The manufacturing giant revealed on Wednesday that its total net income for the third quarter of 2021 fell more than 40 percent compared to this time last year, mostly attributed to chip-related parts shortages and production disruptions. Moreover, GM also lost significant profits in its most profitable market: the United States. The sales of GM-branded vehicles fell by nearly 33 percent versus the same period last year, resulting in a market share loss of 3.8 percent. In all, its profits in North America as a whole were significantly reduced, declining by more than half despite being bolstered by the sales of SUVs and trucks.

GM's revenue in 2021 so far has swelled to approximately $26.8 billion—$26 million from GM's Cruise, $3.4 billion from GM's financial services, and $23 billion from automotive sales. This is before operating expenses, which have decreased GM's overall operating margin to 10.9 percent, a drop of 4 percent. Despite this slowdown, GM is still on track to beat its total earnings from 2020, barring any significant losses in its fourth quarter. To this point in 2021, GM has posted earnings of nearly $11.5 billion, which is more than its total earnings of $9.7 billion in 2020. GM CEO Mary Barra says the auto group believes it will approach the high side of its expected year-end earnings, which is estimated to be between $11.5 and $13.5 billion. According to Automotive News, Barra said the current pace was achieved by focusing production efforts on high-margin vehicles like full-size pickups and SUVs, and there's also inflated vehicle pricing due to inventory shortage. "Our third-quarter 2021 results clearly illustrate the strength of the underlying business that is funding our future, especially when you put them in the context of the calendar year," wrote CEO Mary Barra in her letter to shareholders. "The quarter was challenging due to continuing semiconductor pressures. But it also includes very strong results from GM Financial, the recall cost settlement we reached with our valued and respected supplier and JV partner LG Electronics, and $0.3 billion in equity income from our joint ventures in China."

