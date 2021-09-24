Hackers Take Over Bring a Trailer’s Instagram With Strange Selfies

With each new face that's shared on BaT's account, the previous shots are replaced with plain white images. Whoever's controlling the profile has posted 18 times since commandeering it around 1 a.m. ET on Friday.
The problem is ongoing as Bring a Trailer has been unable to reclaim the account. We've reached out to the company for comment but have yet to hear back.
In the meantime, commenters continue to poke fun and ask questions like "Is it rust-free?" and "How many miles?" Real original! This is the internet, after all.
