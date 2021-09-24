Hackers Take Over Bring a Trailer’s Instagram With Strange Selfies

The account has lost nearly 10,000 followers in less than a day.

By Caleb Jacobs
Screencap via Instagram
Caleb Jacobs View Caleb Jacobs's Articles

If you like to waste hours of your workday sorting through collector cars that are being auctioned online, then you know about Bring a Trailer. It's like eBay Motors' well-to-do cousin that prefers high-end Porsches to run-of-the-mill Chevys, and it's grown immensely over the past few years. With hundreds of sales closing weekly, BaT is a valuable asset—Hearst Autos acquired it last summer, proving that.

The auction firm's Instagram account is valuable, too, as hackers targeted and quickly took over Bring a Trailer's posting feed overnight. In less than 18 hours, the profile has lost roughly 10,000 followers as random photos of unknown people have been blasted in bulk to an audience exceeding a quarter-million.

Screencap via Instagram
Screencap via Instagram
Screencap via Instagram

With each new face that's shared on BaT's account, the previous shots are replaced with plain white images. Whoever's controlling the profile has posted 18 times since commandeering it around 1 a.m. ET on Friday.

The problem is ongoing as Bring a Trailer has been unable to reclaim the account. We've reached out to the company for comment but have yet to hear back.

In the meantime, commenters continue to poke fun and ask questions like "Is it rust-free?" and "How many miles?" Real original! This is the internet, after all.

Got a tip? Email me: caleb@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ