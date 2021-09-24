Hackers Take Over Bring a Trailer’s Instagram With Strange Selfies

If you like to waste hours of your workday sorting through collector cars that are being auctioned online, then you know about Bring a Trailer. It's like eBay Motors' well-to-do cousin that prefers high-end Porsches to run-of-the-mill Chevys, and it's grown immensely over the past few years. With hundreds of sales closing weekly, BaT is a valuable asset—Hearst Autos acquired it last summer, proving that.

The auction firm's Instagram account is valuable, too, as hackers targeted and quickly took over Bring a Trailer's posting feed overnight. In less than 18 hours, the profile has lost roughly 10,000 followers as random photos of unknown people have been blasted in bulk to an audience exceeding a quarter-million.