Car Bibles Solved the Mystery of Where Mary Kay Cars Come From and How Expensive They Really Are

​This week on Car Bibles we finally published a piece we'd been working on for a while: A rundown of where those pink Mary Kay Cadillacs come from, and just how much multi-level marketing hustling you need to do to get one. We also saw the end of our sad Subaru Outback saga (it's repaired, but not being built up for adventures after all), got to see an old Chevy have the best retirement ever, got a guest writer to tell us why the Bronco II needs more love, and more!

Car Bibles is generally focused on DIY-related content, practical advice, cultural commentary, and automotive entertainment celebrating low- to medium-budget motoring. We've stepped up our schedule to six posts a day each week — including a daily feature photo—so if you like what you see below, I would love to see you over on our site to check out the rest of it! Anyway, on to the roundup:

Those Pink Mary Kay Cadillacs Cost a Lot More Than Money I have to admit that until Kevin Williams pitched me this story, I thought those pink Cadillacs with "Mary Kay" emblems were some kind of weird trim level made up by a local car dealer. But, no, Mary Kay is a multi-level marketing company ostensibly slinging cosmetics. The Cadillacs are in fact a brand signature, and an incentive you can essentially unlock if you sell a certain quantity of Mary Kay products. But the details of the deal are a little stickier than that, as the story explains.

I Lost Money on My Subaru Outback, but Mostly I’m Just Glad It’s Out of My Life Remember when Chris Rosales "bought a Subaru Outback and it exploded immediately?" Yeah, well, he fixed it! Then it broke again. Then he fixed it again! But, in the end, this story is about how you figure out when it's time to throw in the towel and sell a project to move on.

My Old 200,000-Mile Chevy Sonic Got a Second Life as a Track Toy Kevin Williams' Chevy Sonic had a hard life as an Uber car, but now it's living the best retirement a cheap compact vehicle could ask for as a track rat owned by a driving instructor. It actually looks kind of badass with the hood missing and a little number in the window there, no?

Why I Love My 1986 Ford Bronco II, A Criminally Underrated Classic 4×4 While we're all forever drowning in a sea of Bronco hype, the Bronco II is generally written off as an "also-ran" or "total piece of junk" depending on who you ask. Guest writer Cassy Leone stepped up to give their take on this model, and why they're actually pretty awesome.

When BMW 135i Prices Look Too High You Might Find an M235i Is a Better Buy This is a scenario I find myself in every now and then: Start looking for one car for sale, watch its prices go stratospheric, only to discover it might make sense to pick up the newer model instead. Peter Nelson explores this a little with the 135i and M235i in particular.

