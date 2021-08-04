Freight Train Carrying Ford F-150 Pickups Derails in Missouri

What's reported to be a 44-car train derailment took place in northeastern Missouri on Monday, crushing and dumping dozens of new Ford trucks and vans throughout the countryside. It's unclear what caused the incident, though Norfolk Southern railway officials are investigating. Missouri Highway Patrol released a statement saying no injuries were reported; the vehicles, however, are totaled. The Drive reached out to Ford for comment, though the company didn't have any details to add. Seeing as the vehicles shown in overhead photos and videos of the wreck posted to Facebook are all F-150s and Transit vans, it's likely they were being transported from the automaker's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri. Regardless, it's a mess that will take days to clean up, as a railway employee explained to Lake Gazette. The halted train is completely blocking a local road in Ralls County.

Del Buckman Facebook