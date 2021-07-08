The Ford F-150 is one of the company's most popular nameplates of all time, and rules the roost of the truck kingdom in the United States of America. With the famous model receiving a refresh in 2021, interest is high, and Shelby have capitalized on that by delivering a new fettled version of their own. The latest Shelby F-150 boasts big numbers and a imposing aesthetic, reports Road and Track.

The Shelby-tuned truck is based on the 4x4 Lariat trim, and starts at $107,080 before further options. Out of the gate, the vehicle ships with Fox Racing shocks at all corners to keep the tires on the asphalt. The shocks can be tuned for street or off-road performance, depending on where you happen to be driving. The real headline grabber, though, is the supercharger kit—a further $7900 upgrade, which bumps power from the stock 395 horsepower to 775 horsepower from the 5.0 liter V8. It's just a 5 horsepower bump over the last Shelby F-150, but should be plenty nonetheless. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the supercharged version requires 91 octane fuel as a minimum.