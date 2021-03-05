YouTuber Builds Working 3D-Printed Turbojet Engine and Tests It in His Attic

Our host also realizes that more parts—like the combustion chamber—will have to be made out of metal as well, so through the course of the video, he buys a welder and learns to weld. It doesn't go great, but nevertheless, his welds hold. Again, we're not looking for perfect workmanship here, we're looking for that magical turbojet start-up.

And... it does. It seems like something isn't quite right with this stubby little engine because the run is only brief and comes after several attempts and a few modifications. However, this home-built turbojet runs for real, in this guy's attic, and a lot of it is 3D-printed.

We've actually covered similar backyard jets before, like one grafted onto a rail car, or another that actually uses two turbochargers for a very interesting effect. Needless to say, if a backyard engineer gets it in their mind that they want a jet engine, they're going to make a jet engine.

Now I just need to find a safe spot in my apartment to put a fab shop...

