A Researcher Discovered How to Steal a Tesla Model X With This 90-Second Hack

We've heard about security flaws in vehicles with passive keyless entry systems before; however, while this is similar to a relay attack, it's significantly more sophisticated than just elongating the signal between the car and the key.

First, Wouters obtained a used Tesla BCM from eBay—these are fairly cheap and can be obtained for under $100. Next, he physically located the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for the Model X which is visible from the exterior of the vehicle at the bottom of the windshield. This VIN was then used to trick the BCM into thinking it belongs to the target vehicle.

The next part of this attack is what's most similar to a relay attack: The attacker needs to be within roughly 50 feet of the target key fob. Once within range, he uses his phone to trigger the BCM to send out a signal which wakes up any nearby keyfobs belonging to the target vehicle and begins the attack.

Tesla designed its keyfobs to receive Over the Air (OTA) updates via the BCM. However, this process can only be initiated when the keyfob is first powered on, or when the BCM instructs the key to wake up. Wouters' attack vector uses the second method to begin a remote firmware update on the keyfob which enables him to access a secure chip on the device that is used to generate the unique unlock codes for the vehicle. The code is then transferred back to a small Raspberry Pi connected to the spoofed BCM via Bluetooth and can be used to enter the vehicle.

Now comes the fun part: stealing the car.