Tesla Model 3 Crashed on Friday, Rebuilt on Saturday, Driven to Second in Pikes Peak on Sunday

Over the weekend, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb saw a trio of modified Tesla Model 3s compete to see who was fastest to the summit. But, like most things involving Tesla, the tale is anything but ordinary. In the days leading to the race, two of the Teslas crashed severely, leaving one out of the race completely and the other facing a fast-paced rebuild. Despite the unforeseen difficulties, however, the EVs still came out on top in their respective class.

The notable journey has been that of veteran racer Randy Pobst and his Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 Ascension-R. Early in the week, Pobst was piloting the modified EV when he lost control in the course's upper level, went airborne, and smashed the car to pieces against a boulder. Pobst says he knew of a dip in the course where he crashed, but he felt that the car was performing so well that it would be able to take the bump at a higher speed. The mistake, which he himself calls a "rookie move," nearly cost them the entire race.

Little over 48 hours later, the team was able to source another Model 3 for various parts, as well as rebuild and repair the crashed unit. With the help of a local Tesla-trained body shop, Unplugged Performance sourced new wheels and even dealt with a bent frame. Meanwhile, the team worked to repair the damaged carbon fiber bits and ensure the integrity of its Ascension-R kit.